State leaders announce 25 communities to receive site development grants





NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Wednesday that 25 communities will receive more than $9.6 million in Site Development Grants.

The grant program is part of the larger Rural Economic Opportunity Act passed in 2016 and updated in 2017, according to a release from the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grants are intended to help rural communities overcome barriers to site certification and prepare them to receive an economic development project that creates jobs in their community, the release states. The funds assist communities in finalizing infrastructure and engineering improvements for project-ready certified sites.

The grants awarded include:

Adamsville-McNairy County Industrial Development Board:

– Adamsville Industrial Park – $368,600 – Clear wooded area and extend Copeland Drive into the Industrial Site

City of Bolivar:

– Bolivar Industrial Park – $299,056 – Construct detention pond and landscaped berm

City of Brownsville:

– 1-40 Advantage Industrial Park – $465,511 – Extend electric power utilities

City of Chattanooga:

– Tubman Site – $100,000 – Conduct due diligence studies

City of Covington:

– Rialto Industrial Park – $261,250 – Extend water line

City of Henderson:

– Henderson Industrial Park – $68,850 – Conduct due diligence studies

City of Humboldt:

– Gibson County Industrial Park South Site – $500,000 – Extend sewer service by constructing a new force main, sewage pumping station, and gravity sewer line

City of Lexington:

– Reeves Industrial Property – $58,500 – Conduct due diligence studies

City of Pulaski:

– Pulaski Industrial Park South, Lot 5 – $500,000 – Extend roadway, water line and sewer line

City of Ripley:

– Walker East Industrial Park – $317,281 – Fill wet weather conveyance channel, construct a detention basin, and install site signage

City of Tiptonville:

– Port of Cates Landing Regional lntermodal Industrial Park – $308,748 – Construct fire protection and water supply capacity improvements, including municipal well and Cedar Street Pump Station improvements

City of Union City:

– Northwest Tennessee Regional Industrial Park – $500,000 – Extend Greenfield Drive and construct bridge

Dickson County:

– Dickson County South Site – $41,770 – Conduct due diligence studies and prepare master plan

Franklin County Industrial Development Board:

– Franklin County Industrial Park #9 – $350,000 – Grade and excavate a pad on which to place a 100,000 square foot building

Grundy County:

– Pelham Industrial Park – $35,977 – Conduct due diligence studies, including resistivity

Huntingdon Industrial Development Board:

– Huntingdon Industrial Park South – $257,462 – Clear trees, establish a permanent entrance way and marketing road, and install site signage

McMinn County Economic Development Authority:

– North Etowah Industrial Park – $879,675 – Complete engineering design of a new industrial access road

Monroe County:

– Niles Ferry Industrial Park – $500,000 – Complete site grading

Smith County:

– Baker Property – $1,000,000 – Complete site grading

Sullivan County Economic Development Partnership, Inc.:

– Partnership Park II – $1,000,000 – Complete site grading improvements to create rail access and a pad site

The Industrial Development Board of Crockett County:

– Bivens Industrial Site – $38,290 – Conduct due diligence studies

The Industrial Development Board of Perry County:

– 1-40 Industrial Park – $760,000 – Extend forced main sewer line

Town of Erwin:

– 2nd Street Industrial Site – $500,000 – Grade a pad-ready site for a single, large industrial user and conduct investigative studies

Tri-Cities Airport Authority:

– Aerospace Park – $500,000 – Prepare a pad-ready site for an aircraft maintenance hangar, as well as landside parking access

Van Buren County:

– BDS Industrial Site – $17,670 – Conduct due diligence studies