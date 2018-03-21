TBI Most Wanted suspect captured in Gibson County





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been taken into custody.

Charius Ross, 36, and Catherine Conners were taken into custody Wednesday in a home on Farrow Lane near Trenton, according to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Ross was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list Tuesday. He was wanted by the Humboldt Police Department and the TBI on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a TBI release.

Conners surrendered after a three-hour standoff, according to the sheriff.

After five hours, officers forced entry into the house and took Ross into custody without incident.

The agencies involved were the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt Police Department and the Jackson Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Ross is being held in the Gibson County Jail.