Teen killed in robbery at Bolivar restaurant





BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Bolivar Police Chief Pat Baker has confirmed a 19-year-old has died after a robbery last night at El Ranchito restaurant.



Baker said the teenager was in the restaurant around 9 p.m. Tuesday when two men wearing hoodies and bandanas and armed with handguns came in the back door of the restaurant.

Baker says the men demanded money before shooting the victim, who is an employee at the restaurant and the nephew of the owner.

Police confirmed the victim is a senior at Bolivar Central High School. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspects left the restaurant on foot. Bolivar police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Hardeman County Schools Superintendent Warner Ross says counselors are on campus today to meet with staff and students.

Ross says the principal at Bolivar Central High School has already addressed the students about the death.

The district is asking for prayers for the students, the student’s family, and for the community, Ross says.