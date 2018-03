Tennessee medical marijuana vote delayed another week





NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The expected Wednesday vote on medical marijuana has been moved another week.

The sudden decision to roll the bill came in the midst of testimony from state health officials.

The vote was set to happen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The bill would allow for the use of medical cannabis oil in pill or ointment form for various conditions including cancer, Parkinson’s disease or PTSD.