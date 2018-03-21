Willie Martin Thompson





Funeral services for Willie Martin Thompson, age 76, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at London Branch Baptist Church in Brownsville, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. Thompson died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Regional Hospital of Jackson.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Thompson will lie in state Saturday morning at London Branch Baptist Church in Brownsville, Tennessee from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.