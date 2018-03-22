



Weather Update:

After a very cold and frosty start to the day, we will see plenty of sunshine today and warmer temperatures overall. I expect highs to climb into the upper 50s. There will still be a light northwesterly flow though which will keep a little bit of a chill to the air, but not as bad as the last couple of days… Towards evening clouds will increase ahead of the clipper system taking shape in the north central Plains. Initially it will mainly bring in clouds through teh day on Friday. Rain chances will increase though by late Friday and continue through Saturday until a cold front blos through bringing slightly colder air back in for Sunday. I’ll be back later this morning at 11:30 on ABC 7 and again on CBS 7 at noon. Have a great day!



