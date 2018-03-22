Afternoon fire destroys house in east Madison County





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Thursday afternoon fire leaves an east Madison County home in ruins.

No injuries have been reported in the house fire in the 4400 block of Beech Bluff Road, according to Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

The fire is out, but crews continue to work the scene.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. where the home was engulfed in flames. Fire officials determined the home had recently been bought and was being renovated.

Someone working on the home may have knocked over a kerosene space heater, according to the fire marshal.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has the area of Beech Bluff Road blocked as crews continue to work the scene.

Multiple crews from the Madison County Fire Department responded to the blaze.