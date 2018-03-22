UPDATE: No threat found after South Side bomb scare, police say





UPDATE: Police have searched and cleared the buildings after a bomb threat Thursday morning at South Side High School. Students are returning to class.

According to Capt. Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department, K-9 units have searched and cleared the buildings. He says officers found no threat.

Students were returning to class around 11 a.m.

Tisdale says to his knowledge no arrest has been made. Police are still working to identify the source of the threat.

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat called into the school, officials with the school system have confirmed.

The threat was called into the school just before 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the school system.

The school was evacuated as a precaution, and officers with the Jackson Police Department are on scene.

Students and staff were evacuated safely within three minutes of the threat, according to school leaders.

Police have been able to establish suspect information, the release says. They say the person responsible could face felony charges.

Bomb sniffing K-9s will sweep all buildings. Once the buildings are determined to be safe, students will return to class.

If other arrangements need to be made, parents will be contacted by the district.

Some parents are at the school to pick up their children.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a reporter on scene. Stay with us on air and online as more information becomes available.