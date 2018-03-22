Make-A-Wish surprises local boy with trip to WrestleMania

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation made a Henderson County boy very happy Wednesday night.

Make-A-Wish volunteers jumped around at Sky Zone Trampoline Park where they surprised 9-year-old Jace Cope, of Reagan, with a trip to WrestleMania in New Orleans.

Jace has cystic fibrosis.

Jace told us his love for wrestling began with his stepdad teaching him about it.

Organizers say they enjoy these events as much as the children.

“I’m probably as tickled as he is,” Make-A-Wish volunteer Jeff Fuller said. “We just made a kid smile. That’s what it’s all about.”