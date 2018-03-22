Many people raise women health awareness at Go Red For Women event





JACKSON, Tenn.–Many people dressed in red Thursday for a local annual event.

“Go Red for Women” kicked off Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Center. Organizers say the evening consists of dinner, a program with sponsor recognition, survivor stories and a Macy’s fashion show. The “Go Red for Women” movement raises awareness around women with heart disease and stroke as well as funds the mission for the American Heart Association.

“It’s important to raise awareness because women do not realize that heart disease is the number one health risk, so heart disease is killing more women then all the cancers put together,” said Director Christy Frutrell.

More than 550 people pre-registered for the event.