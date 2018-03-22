Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/18 – 3/22/18

1/12 Jose Almarez Schedule VI drug violations

2/12 Annon Alogili Schedule VI drug violations

3/12 Tracy Miller Simple domestic assault

4/12 Charles Bond Failure to appear



5/12 James McClain False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

6/12 Jennifer Lindsey Theft under $1,000

7/12 Jessie Thomas Evading arrest, failure to comply

8/12 Kathy Phillips Violation of community corrections



9/12 Kellie Hanna Theft under $1,000

10/12 Lisa Wilbanks Vandalism

11/12 Robert Barton Violation of probation

12/12 Shane Morphis Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.