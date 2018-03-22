Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/18 – 3/22/18 March 22, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Jose Almarez Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Annon Alogili Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Tracy Miller Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Charles Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12James McClain False imprisonment, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jennifer Lindsey Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jessie Thomas Evading arrest, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kathy Phillips Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kellie Hanna Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Lisa Wilbanks Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Robert Barton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Shane Morphis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore