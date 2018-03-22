New state law would put ‘In God We Trust’ motto in all TN public schools





JACKSON, Tenn. — State lawmakers passed a bill requiring the motto “In God We Trust” to be on display at public schools.

Rep. Jimmy Eldridge, R-Jackson, voted for it. “I feel good about it,” he said. “I think it was the right thing to do.”

The legislation says schools can display the phrase as a mounted plaque, artwork or in some other form.

Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, said he supports the measure, but said it comes close to crossing a line. “Truth be told, I don’t think it’s going to make any difference if it’s not in our hearts,” he said.

The proposal requires the motto to be displayed in a prominent location such as an entryway, cafeteria or common area where students can see it.

“I think our country was founded on that phrase and we’ve just gotten away from it,” Peter O’Brien, of Jackson, said.

Jeremy Brown, lead pastor at Journey Church in Jackson, said he thinks it is a great idea but probably would not vote for it. “Just seems to be a lot more important things inside of the doors of the schools these days than what we put on the wall,” Brown said.

The bill already passed the House and Senate. It now heads to the governor’s desk for approval.

The law would require schools to have the phrase up by the 2018-2019 school year.