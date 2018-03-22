Police seek to ID woman in theft of makeup from Jackson store





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent theft of makeup from a Jackson department store.

On March 6, a woman concealed makeup on her person at Kohl’s on Vann Drive and left the store without paying, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe the woman as having brown hair and wearing baggy sweat pants and a dark colored hoodie. She was last seen getting into a white Silverado pickup truck with Tennessee tag N4829A.

Police say the truck was driven by a white man who was missing the lower portion of his right leg.

Anyone who can identify the woman is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).