Scattered Showers Return Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday

Enjoy the sunshine while you can! Clouds are streaming into West Tennessee from the northwest ahead of an incoming warm front. This should keep us from seeing near freezing temperatures tonight but will also give us a chance for a few showers. A chance for rain exists in the forecast from tonight through Saturday.

TONIGHT

Skies will become cloudy keeping our overnight temperatures above freezing! There’s a 40% chance for showers tonight into early Friday but most of the rain that falls should be light. Temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 40s Friday morning.

A few scattered showers are possible on Friday too under what will otherwise be mostly cloudy if not overcast skies. The chance for rain is a little bit more likely for the northern half of West Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 60s as winds start to shift to the southeast. Even warmer weather is coming Saturday with highs near 70°F, but we’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

