Students create art out of recyclables





JACKSON, Tenn. –Students used their imaginations to make creative art.

Students 6th through 12th grade at Jackson Christian High School made artwork using recyclable items. Organizers say it was an extra credit project for science class. They used wood, Popsicle sticks, CD’s, bottle tops, and cans.

“A lot of kids really put in effort and it’s so cool to see how they can just come up with something out of what other people consider as trash at their house, so I think that’s really awesome,” student organizer, Annie Green.

They will announce the winner of the art show Friday.