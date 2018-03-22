Suspects in Hardeman Co. double homicide appear in court





HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a heavy security presence inside a Hardeman County courtroom Thursday as four of six suspects charged in a Toone double homicide appeared in court.

Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, Marquenton Williams and Jeremy Hamer are facing first-degree murder charges.

Erica Beard is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Christopher Armour is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and filing a false report.

It was a brief appearance for Andrian Bullock. Bullock appeared with her lawyer. Her lawyer argued her case is not ready for trial.

Jeremy Hamer is still in custody.

The court set a tentative trial date starting Jan. 22, 2019.

The big moment of the day came when the District Attorney’s Office officially submitted papers seeking the death penalty for Marquenton Williams.

Williams’ lawyer was not present at the time.

According to court documents, the state is seeking the death penalty because the murders of 13-year-old Javarrie Robertson and his father, Joe Robertson, were especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.

It goes on to say the defendant had a big role in committing the robbery.

The court has not said when he will go to trial.

The court did set a trial date for Damein Hamer. The trial is scheduled to start Sept. 10.

His lawyer says they are expecting new evidence to be presented.

Beard and Amour did not appear in court.

All suspects are expected to appear Aug. 9 for a mandatory status hearing.