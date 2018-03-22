UPDATE: 45 Bypass bridge work postponed due to storm threat





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that bridge work planned for this weekend on the U.S. 45 Bypass at Interstate 40 has been postponed.

The lane closures planned for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled, according to a release from TDOT Community Relations Specialist Nichole Lawrence.

The work has been postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms this weekend and will be rescheduled after the Easter holiday, according to Lawrence.

The project involves placing steel bridge beams along the U.S. 45 Bypass bridge over the interstate.