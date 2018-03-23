4 officers charged with bringing drugs into Lake County prison





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four corrections officers in West Tennessee have been charged with bringing drugs into a prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Thursday that the four officers worked at the Northwest Correctional Complex, a state penitentiary in Lake County.

The officers were indicted Feb. 20 on charges that they possessed or introduced drugs into the facility, located about 125 miles north of Memphis. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Kiara Bogan is charged with distribution of marijuana. Darreia Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Both are from Hickman, Kentucky.

Michael Holland, of Union City, is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Robert Sanders, of Newbern, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.