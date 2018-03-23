Cloudy But Mild Today!





Weather Update:

it’s beginning to feel a lot more like Spring here in West Tennessee, though we’ll spend most of the day under clouds. We’ll continue to warm though today thanks to both height rise response from the developing system to the west, and a southerly wind that will be persistent from about 5-10 mph. I expect highs to be about average around 65 degrees! There could be a few sprinkles here and there throughout the day as moisture increases ahead of a quasi-stationary boundary. Rain chances will increase later this evening though as the main baroclinic zone becomes better focused with time. I’ll be back later this morning on ABC 7 for the Midday show at 11:30 AM and again at Noon on CBS 7. Have a great day!

