Dog show, Easter Eggstravaganza among weekend events in Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is packed with events coming up this weekend.

The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association is hosting their 14th annual dog show this weekend at Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

“We’re expecting over 500 dogs this weekend, with the most we’ve ever had in our 4-6 month-old category,” Cathy Burleson, president of the association, said.

Tickets to the show are $5.

If a pageant is more up your alley, head to Lane College for the Miss Bronze Beauty Pageant.

The pageant was started in 1960 by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority as a way to make sure all women had the chance to be represented in pageants.

“The pageant will entail three scenes — the opening scene, the talent competition and the evening wear,” pageant chairperson Carolyn Brown said.

You can get tickets from any contestant or at the door.

If you want to get your fix of Easter candy early, head to Pugh Bourne Park for the Easter Eggstravaganza. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the hunt starts at 10 a.m.

“Just brings the kids out, and we have goody bags and prizes for all the kids that day,” program director Tony Ragland said.

If it rains Saturday, the event will be held at the same time and place on March 31.

You can also wrap up your weekend with WRAP’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the fifth annual “Denim & Pearls,” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The community is invited to the casual event for a fun-filled evening of dinner, dancing and connection.