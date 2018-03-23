Dozens arrested in Henry Co. drug roundup





HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — More than two dozen people have been arrested in a Friday morning roundup in Henry County.

Early Friday morning, 25 people were arrested without incident on various charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the course of an 18-month investigation, numerous purchases of illicit drugs were conducted at individuals’ residences and from their vehicles at pre-arranged meeting locations, according to the release.

The joint investigation involving the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division along with the Metro Crime Unit resulted in the development of 62 suspects with over 100 total felony drug charges, according to the release.

The Metro Crime Unit is comprised of officers from the Paris Police Department, Puryear Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested in Friday’s drug enforcement roundup are listed below:

TOWANA M. WILLIAMS, SALE SCH II (X2); AGG CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

MICHAEL ALDRIDGE, SALE OF SCH II (X3)

TIMOTHY E. DUNLAP, SALE SCH II (X2)

DESMOND HOWARD, SALE/DEL SCH VI (X2)

RICKY KINLEY, JR., SALE OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)

MITZI BARKER, SALE SCH II

KENDRA BOMAR, SALE/DEL SCH IV

VICKY BOSS, DRUG FRAUD

HUNN HADLEY, SALE SCH III; DRIVING ON SUSP LICENCE

RONNIE HART, SALE OF SCH II (OXYCODONE)

AMY HEPNER, POSS SCH II W/INT; SALE SCH II IN A SCHOOL ZONE (X2)

CHERYL HOLDER, SALE OF CONTROLLED SUB

ASHLYN HOVIS, DEL SCH II/ DEL SCH III

RONNIE MARCUS, SALE SCH II

DEWANA MOORE, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)

MALEON MOORE, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)

SHIRLEY OVERBY, SALE SCH IV

CAROL “LANEY” PHELPS, SALE OF CONT SUB

MICHEAL TAYLOE, SALE SCH II (X2)

Additional individuals arrested during this round up that were not targets of this operation:

MARANDA THARPE, SIMP POSS SCH IV

GARRON CRAFTON, SIM POSS SCH II

STEVEN MILLER, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

RAMADA CLARK, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STEPHANIE MITCHELL, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JARVIS BOWEN, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT