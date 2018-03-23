Former superintendent hosts students for Easter egg hunt on local farm





JACKSON, Tenn. — Students hunted for Easter eggs Friday on a local farm.

Former Jackson-Madison County Schools superintendent Buddy White hosted kindergartners at his home Friday morning.

They each got their pictures taken, then grabbed their baskets and had to find the eggs with their names on them.

“And they have to be able to recognize their name to find the eggs they get to keep. They have to know how to read their name if they’re going to be successful today,” White said.

Each student had 12 eggs with their names on them to find.