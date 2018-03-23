Local concert benefits non-profit





JACKSON, Tenn.–Hundreds of people enjoyed some music for a good cause. Two-hundred guests enjoyed the concert raising money for a local non-profit.

The Faith Health Center is a non-profit group in Jackson, treating depression, diabetes and hyper-tension.

The Fincher Family gospel group from Frog Jump performed. One-hundred-percent of the proceeds go to the health center.

“Most of the patients we serve are uninsured living at poverty level or below so for them to obtain medical care so they can not obtain the cost that it would have,” said David Larsen, medical director.

They hope to have more concerts in the future.