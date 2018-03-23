Local lawmakers meet in Jackson; discuss marijuana, arming teachers





JACKSON, Tenn. — State and national lawmakers updated constituents on controversial legislation Friday at the Jackson Country Club.

They discussed allowing educators to carry guns at schools. Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, said he is against it. “Teachers were called and prepared themselves to teach and not to police,” he said.

Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, feels differently. “If a person qualifies, if they have a background in military or a background in law enforcement and they go through a training program, then they’re right on the front lines, and I would not have a problem with it,” he said.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tennessee, also talked about school safety. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked his opinion on gun laws. “Right now I think we have enough laws on the books to protect people from violence,” he said.

Medical marijuana also came up during Friday’s discussion. State lawmakers delayed a vote this week on the legislation.

“I’m not against it, but I want to hear the rest of the debate,” Rep. Jimmy Eldridge, R-Jackson, said.

“I’m not there for conventional marijuana yet, but medical marijuana, yes,” Shaw said.

“There are people that would maybe be able to get it that don’t need it and would use it for recreational purposes,” Jackson said.

Kustoff also brought up a $1.3 trillion spending bill that passed overnight, increasing military and domestic spending. “I wanted to make sure that our military was funded,” he said. “They will be funded.”

The bill keeps the government funded through September.