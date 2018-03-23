Rev. Robert Angus Smith





Rev. Robert Angus Smith, age 84 of Dowagiac, Michigan, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac. His funeral service will be at 11:00AM Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Buchanan United Methodist Church with Bro. David Alan Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Buchanan. Visitation will be after 10:00AM Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Robert Angus Smith was born September 17, 1933 in Chicago, IL to the late James Robert Smith and the late Lora Maud Lax Smith. He is survived by a brother, Kenneth (Suzanne) Smith; nieces & nephews: Holly Smith, Scott (Victoria) Smith, Ian Smith, and Evan Smith; and great nieces and nephews: Alexis Smith, Michael Smith, and Jennifer Smith.

Besides his parents, Rev. Smith was also preceded in death by a brother, James McLean Smith.

Rev. Smith graduated from North Park Academy, Chicago in 1951; from Lawrence College, Appleton, WI in 1955; and from Nashota House Theological Seminary in Wisconsin in 1958. He subsequently earned post-graduate Masters degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; from Nashotah House; and from Graduate Theological Foundation. He was ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Church on March 22, 1958 and Priest on October 4, 1958. From 1958 to 1974 he served north-eastern Wisconsin congregations in Plymouth, Chilton, Suamico and Oconto. He was Rector of Grace Church, Menominee, Michigan from 1976 to 1988 and Rector of Saint Paul’s Church, Dowagiac, MI from 1988 to 1998. After retiring he continued to live in Dowagiac to take advantage of life in Michiana and access to Chicago.