Slight Chance for Thunderstorms Saturday





Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

Scattered showers have been showing up on the Storm Tracker 7 MAX Radar today but most of the rain that has been falling has been light. That should be the story for most of the weekend though we are monitoring a chance for a few thunderstorms on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will be possible for West Tennessee overnight, mainly north of I-40 and near the Tennessee River but temperatures should remain mild. Thanks to cloudy skies and increasing winds overnight, we’ll start out in the upper 50s to lower 60s at sunrise on Saturday.

A few thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday afternoon. Expect scattered showers tomorrow with a 50% chance for rain today as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures will be mild and could warm up to nearly 70°F at the warmest point of the day. During that time a cold front will start moving through bringing a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and as always, keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

