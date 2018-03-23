State and national lawmakers talk legislation





JACKSON, Tenn.–Lawmakers weigh in on hot issues over breakfast Friday. State and national lawmakers talked legislation at the Jackson Country Club this morning. One of the biggest issues: allowing educators to carry guns at school and another hot topic is medical marijuana.

State lawmakers delayed a vote this week on the proposal.

“There are people that would maybe be able to get it that don’t need it would use it for recreational purposes,” Republican Senator Ed Jackson of Jackson.

“I’m not there for conventional marijuana yet, but medical marijuana yes,” said Democratic Representative Johnny Shaw of Bolivar.

U.S. representative David Kustoff also talked about a $1.3 trillion spending bill that passed overnight. It increases military and domestic spending.