Teen missing from Washington state found safe in Carroll County





CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A juvenile missing from Washington state has been safely recovered in a mobile home park just outside Huntingdon.

According to a release from Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers, local authorities received a tip Friday morning from a concerned citizen that there might be people missing from Tacoma, Washington, staying in the area.

Officers went to the address on Jesse Lane where the two were reportedly living and saw a vehicle with a Washington license plate they were believed to be traveling in.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Huntingdon police went to the mobile home park where they took the teen into custody outside the home.

The 17-year-old female juvenile has been missing from Tacoma, Washington, since Feb. 12, according to the release, and is listed as missing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is not identifying the teenager because she is a juvenile.

Police say she was traveling with an adult male and the two were posing as a married couple.

Local authorities are awaiting word from the Tacoma Police Department on any charges that may be filed against the man.

The juvenile is in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.