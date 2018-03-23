Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Chrissy Carl





HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is second grade teacher Chrissy Carl from Haywood Elementary School.

Since the age of 15, Carl has been working for the Haywood County School System.

“My first paycheck was actually from teaching as assistant for my mom, because my mom is a teacher here in the education system,” Carl said.

With her 10 years of experience, she’s seen her students grow and loves it when they keep in touch with her.

“There’s several kids that I’ve had in the past that they still see me,” Carl said. “Being a teacher is like being a local celebrity. You can’t go to Walmart without somebody running up and hugging you, so I love that part of the job too.”

Carl will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.