Contestants compete in Miss Bronze scholarship pageant





JACKSON, Tenn — High school seniors from across west Tennessee competed Sunday evening for scholarship money and the title of Miss Bronze.

It was the 58th annual Miss Bronze west Tennessee scholarship pageant. The event was held at Lane college and hosted by the Jackson Tennessee Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Each of the ten contestants had a sponsor within the sorority and seven of those ladies walked away with scholarship money, ranging from $150 to $2,500. The competitions included talent and evening gown.