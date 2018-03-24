Gangster Disciples ‘regional enforcer’ sentenced to 30 years





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A so-called “regional enforcer” for the Gangster Disciples in Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson said Friday that 37-year-old Henry Cooper received the prison term after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.

Also known as Big Hen, Cooper said at his sentencing hearing that he was a Gangster Disciple from 1992 until his arrest in 2016. Prosecutors say the Gangster Disciples is a “highly-organized national gang active in more than 24 states.”

Cooper supervised criminal activities and issued orders to commit violence against rivals and subordinates in Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Prosecutors said Cooper participated in murder, kidnapping, assault, witness intimidation, drug distribution and weapons trafficking.