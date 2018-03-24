Local advocates push for gun reform





JACKSON, Tenn — Students across the nation and in west Tennessee are taking a stand against gun violence.

The Jackson “Do the Write Thing” challenge, a youth violence prevention program, took part in the nationwide movement. Dozens of children and parents gathered outside Jackson city hall Saturday morning with signs in hand, marching for tougher legislation on gun control. Jackson councilman, Ernest Brooks, said children should not have to worry about being safe in school.

“It’s very hard to see what’s going on in this world. Many young people have lost their lives because of mental illness and people want to bring guns to school. So we want to change that, we’re changing that today,” Madison Academic HS Freshman, Jah’Karious Conley said.

“We have young people that we need to protect we surely want them to feel safe in school, but we don’t want our teachers armed with guns,” Jackson city councilman, Ernest Brooks II said.

Organizers say more than 800 marches and rallies were held across the country Saturday with hundreds of cities participating.