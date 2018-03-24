Local kids search for eggs in annual Easter egg hunt





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With Easter Sunday is just a little more than a week away, traditional egg hunts and other activities are in full swing across West Tennessee.

Hundreds of kids and parents gathered at Pugh Bourne park for a massive egg hunt Saturday morning.

“The excitement of the kids finding eggs and what’s inside them is my favorite part,” Madison County Parks and Recreation director Ed Smith said.

The event brought out egg hunters like nine year old Kenzie.

“What’s your favorite part about egg hunts?” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Mandy Hrach asked. “You can collect the eggs and have fun” Kenzie said.

Smith said the hunt is a joint effort sponsored by the Madison county and city of Jackson recreation and parks departments.

“We joined forces so we could kind of utilize all of our stuff together to make it a bigger and more fun event,” Smith said.

3,000 of these Easter eggs are sprinkled the lawns in different age categories.

Tony Ragland also helped organize the event and made sure plenty of prizes were given out in each age division.

“Just seeing the kids run out there and try to get as many eggs as they can, and try and get that grand prize,” Ragland said.

While the event is a way to get in the Easter spirit, organizers say the goal is to bring the community together.

Organizers hosted a second egg hunt at the Beech Bluff Recreational Venter.

They say the egg hunts are held annually and are free of charge.