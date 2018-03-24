Mostly Cloudy And Much Cooler Sunday





Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

Showers and storms have already moved out for most areas tonight with no threat for anything of it to be severe. By midnight the line of showers will have cleared out with a cold front moving through behind, dropping down our lows for tonight into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with winds shifting to the NNW around 10 mph and staying 10 degrees cooler for Sunday.

Tomorrow:

Cooler daytime temperatures tomorrow with highs barely reaching the 60 degree mark. The chance for any showers is minimal, but gradually increases after midnight particularly. A few spots can see partly cloudy skies with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Winds will shift to the NNE staying and light. That same front will stay stalled and return north as a warm front across the lower Mississippi Valley Sunday night into Monday bringing those rain chance for early Monday morning, which becomes more scattered later that afternoon.

Unsettled pattern overall for the week with heavy rainfall possible between Tuesday night through Thursday and another chance for storms on Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

