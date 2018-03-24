Pet lovers gather for 2018 AKC all breed dog show





JACKSON, Tenn — Big dogs, spotted dogs, fluffy dogs and everything in between could be seen at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

It was the 2018 AKC All Breed dog show hosted by the Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association. The competitions include best breed, group competition and of course best in show. The day also included a four to six month beginner puppy competition and an AKC national owner and handler series.

“It’s a sport. It’s competitive. And we really are all enthusiasts and advocates for a pure breed dog. I mean, I’ve seen a dog today that’s near extinction,” President of the Jackson TN Dog Fanciers Association, Cathy Burleson said.

If you missed the show Saturday your in luck, they will be holding another one again Sunday. Admission is free.

Exhibitors are striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC national championship in Orlando, FL in December.