Pet of the Week: Meet Buggs





JACKSON, Tenn. — Buggs is about 3-months-old. He is good with dogs and cats. He is the typical puppy and is full of energy.

Buggs also loves people and snuggles. He is working on potty training and crate training.

Buggs will be available soon for adoption.

For more information contact Saving The Animals Together at 731-313-7828.