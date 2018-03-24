Red Cross honors fire victims and first responders





HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn — Volunteers with the Mid-West Tennessee chapter of Red Cross recognized house fire victims, during a fire safety campaign.

Red Cross held a special ceremony for surviving members of a local family. Tim Franks loss 4 of his family members during a January fire in Hardin county. Volunteers honored not only Franks, but also firefighters who responded to the event making life-threatening efforts to rescue members of the Franks family.

Franks says he hopes his story will have an impact on others, so a tragedy like what he experienced doesn’t happen again.

“If you don’t have a smoke detector in your house you need one, you need a plan because you got about 2 minutes to get out and that’s not very long,” Tim Franks said.

In addition to the ceremony, volunteers with Red Cross and the Hardin county fire department also installed 135 smoke alarms.