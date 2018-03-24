Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms free of charge





HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn — First responders went door to door Saturday installing smoke alarms, free of charge.

It’s part of the Hardin county home fire campaign. Volunteers with the Mid West Red Cross and the Hardin county fire department not only installed smoke detectors, but also handed out educational materials. First responders say their goal is to teach residents how to stay safe in a fire, address common fire safety tips, and make sure people have an escape plan.

“We’ve had hundreds of lives saved already through this program nationwide, as well as here in Tennessee and if we can go in and just save one life than we’ve done our job,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Heather Carbajal said.

Over 1,000 smoke alarms have been installed since January, and 135 alarms were installed Saturday.