Residents attend a free community health fair





JACKSON, Tenn — A free community health fair makes it’s way to west Tennessee.

The Madison County Faith Base Alliance hosted their first health fair at the Oman arena. Hundreds visited more than 30 vendors, with services ranging from a dental clinic to massages. Organizers say the goal was to inspire west Tennesseans to take care of their health and they hope to make the health fair an annual event.