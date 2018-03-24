A Few Showers And Storms Saturday





Weather Update – 6:15 a.m. – Saturday

Scattered showers have been showing up on the Storm Tracker 7 MAX Radar for most of the day but vast majority of the rain showers that have been falling have been light. That should be the story for most of Saturday though we are monitoring a chance for some thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY

A few thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect scattered showers tomorrow with a 50% chance for rain today as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures will be mild and could warm up to nearly 70°F at the warmest point of the day, but winds will be strong with sustained speeds at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 mph at times. After sunset, a cold front will start moving through bringing briefly heavy rain, but followed by cooler and drier air for a chilly start to Sunday.

Next week, we could be looking at 4-7″ of rain in parts of the Mid-South. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and as always, keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

