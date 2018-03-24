WRAP celebrates their biggest fundraiser, Denim and Pearls





JACKSON, Tenn. — The motto of WRAP, or Women and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, is end violence, change lives, and give hope, and people we spoke with say that’s exactly what they do, which is why it was a packed house at their biggest fundraiser of the year, Denim and Pearls.

Butterflies and flowers lined the walls of the Civic Center Saturday night for the 6th annual Denim and Peals, an event supporting the organization WRAP.

“Well when I first went in there, it was awful. I wouldn’t talk. I was shoved into WRAP pretty much by my family, but I probably would have went back to him if it wasn’t for WRAP, said event attendee Desiree Fann.

Organizers say along with raising money, they wanted to thank those who support the work they do throughout the year.

“…which is work to lift up survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, so that they are not only surviving the trauma they’ve experienced, but they are able to rise above it and thrive,” said Daryl Chansuthus, Executive Director of WRAP.

WRAP is located in 19 counties across West Tennessee and serves over a thousand survivors every year.

“We have several of our people that we know and myself, affected by a rape, a long time go, and it’s really close to our hearts where we can reach out and help somebody else to deal with it, to get through it,” said Jennifer Richardson, event sponsor and director at Jenny Craig.

Representatives say fundraisers like this are so important because they never charge for the services they provide. And how is life now for Desiree?

“Oh it’s good. I’ve been with a man now for a year and a half. My kids love him. I got my own place. I’m doing good,” Fann said.

WRAP representatives say they are hoping to raise over one hundred thousand dollars from the sold out event.

If you are interested in learning more about WRAP and the services they provide, you can visit their website at www.wraptn.org