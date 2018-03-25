Church members honor Palm Sunday with unique performance





CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Christians around the world are celebrating palm Sunday, but one local church in West Tennessee is honoring the occasion in a unique way.

Members of Holly Grove Baptist Church in Bells say every Sunday is special, but on religious holidays like Palm Sunday, the day has more meaning.

“This is a time where we commemorate and remember when Jesus was crucified on the cross in payment of our sins,” member William Davis said.

While many churches across the world are marking the start of holy week with a more traditional service, Davis spent the morning acting as Saint Seter in a play called the last supper question.

“It’s the moment that Jesus says one of you will betray me, so it’s what’s going through their minds of each individual disciple at that moment,” Davis said.

This is the first year the church has performed play instead of a traditional Palm Sunday Service. Associate Pastor Ralph Brown says he hopes it will show what the day is really about.

“What we’re going to do is show it as a picture that Leonardo Da Vinci painted, so all of the actors will actually be posed at one point just like the photograph,” Brown said.

Brown spent months writing his own version of the play.

“Some write it very historical, I wrote it more angelical for the church purposes,” he said.

Members like Davis hope the play will do more than just educate, but inspire others to know the Lord.

“Hopefully someone that does not know Jesus will meet him today,” Davis said.

The associate pastor of the church says Jesus held The Last Supper just a day or two after Palm Sunday.

The church will host their Easter service next Sunday at 11 a.m.