A Pekingese wins best in show at the AKC All Breed Dog Show





JACKSON, Tenn. — 500 dogs could be seen prancing around the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend for the 2018 AKC All Breed Dog Show, hosted by the Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry got a chance to speak with judges and handlers about what it takes to make a dog a winner.

Brushing, and posing…and more brushing; all in preparation for their moment in the spotlight.

“You don’t want to bring in a dirty dog or one that’s all matted. That’s the kiss of death,” said judge Jerry Watson.

There were several competitions including breed, followed by group such as terrier, toy, and hound. The judges were looking for that perfect dog.

“Some of them have sloping top lines, some of your sporting breeds, for example an Irish Setter,” Watson said, “and others are supposed to have level top lines.”

Representatives say they hold competitions like this to promote happy, healthy, well rounded pure breed dogs.

“The signature of the Rhodesian Ridgeback is the ridge that’s on their back, and that comes from the tribal African dog that is part of their breeding,” said owner and breeder Elizabeth Mask.

“He’s a Weimaraner. He’s from Germany, and it’s a pointing breed. They are hunting dogs. Simon of course doesn’t hunt, he goes to the dog show,” joked dog handler Mike Pitts.

Some of the dogs taking first place in their group competition included the Scottish Terrier, the Standard Poodle, and the Doberman Pinscher, but judges say it comes down to more than just build.

“You want to know how it moves. As somebody once said, the truth comes out when it moves,” judge Watson said.

The winner was a Pekingese from New Orleans, that won best in show on both days.

“What is the trick that makes a winner,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Well first of all, get a good dog for the breed, and hopefully he likes going to dog shows, and make it fun for him, and just enjoy it,” said owner and handler Hiram Stewart.

Besides taking home a ribbon and a variety of prizes, many handlers said what they are looking for most are the points. Each dog gets one point for every other contestant they beat. Each exhibitor is striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship in Orlando in December.

If you are interested in learning more about the Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association, you can visit their website at www.jtdfa.org