Suspect in stolen vehicle leads Jackson police on chase before crashing





JACKSON, Tenn — Authorities in pursuit of a stolen vehicle were lead on a short chase.

Jackson Police say it happened sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The owner left the car running in her driveway, and neighbors say a short time later the car was gone. Officers chased the car until the suspects eventually crashed in bushes at the end of Melwood street. Officers say they saw at least four suspects get out of the car and take off on foot after the crash. There is no one in custody.