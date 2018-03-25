Unsettled Week Ahead With Showers Monday Morning





Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Sunday

Isolated showers tonight as an approaching warm front moves through. Not only will it gradually bring warmer temperatures going into Tuesday, it also brings showers by early Monday morning. Winds will be light out of the east tonight, turning more SSE by tomorrow and breezy.

Tomorrow:

Most of the rain makes its way around 8 a.m. tomorrow, moving northeasterly. Winds out of the SE from the warm front means we will about 10 degrees warmer tomorrow. It won’t start to taper off until around 1-2 p.m. Scattered showers mainly after that and through Tuesday, with breezy conditions. Winds will be sustained around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph by Tuesday.

A cold front approaches by that night but slowly moves through meaning we can expect heavier rain amounts because of it. This unsettled pattern continues into Thursday and by the time it wraps up we can expect to see widespread 2 inches with localized 3 inches further south. Flooding and even flash flooding is possible in low lying areas and areas closer to bodies of water, such as the rivers. As of now going into Easter Weekend is looking dry and seasonable. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

