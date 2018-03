Authorities investigate death of Carroll Co. man

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating after a man’s body was found in Buena Vista.

Officers were called to a home on Ball Creek Road where they found the body of 38-year-old Steven Hampton.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Hampton’s body has been sent for an autopsy at the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.