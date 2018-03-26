Bolivar city leaders discuss renovations to historic Luez Theatre





BOLIVAR, Tenn — Bolivar city leaders met Monday night, discussing renovations for a staple in the community.

A major makeover is on the way for the Luez Theatre. Members of the Bolivar Downtown Development Corporation have been making their lists and checking them twice, as they prepare to get the theatre back open to the public.

The 70-year-old Luez Theatre is holding on strong as city leaders have a plan in place to bring it back to life.

“Details to iron out for what we’re going to do and how we’re going to get from having the idea to refurbish a theater to actually being able to open the doors,” DEVCO Member, Darrell Teubner said.

Members of the Bolivar Downtown Development Corporation, also known as DEVCO, hammered out an outline for renovations. Darrell Teubner has been one of the lead organizers in the restoration process.

“We’re going to have a multi-purpose building, but we’re also going to show movies as well,” Teubner said.

The project, costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, is expected to provide a boost to downtown. Committee members discussed seating, marketing, and the possibility of adding a parking lot with 75 spaces.

“Kind of snake around behind it go down near city hall so that people would be able to park and go to any number of spots in the downtown area and not just the theater,” Teubner said.

The theatre hasn’t been re-opened in years, so city officials are hoping community feedback will lead them in the right direction.

“We’re going to let people have input into what we do, what we show because DEVCO bought this to give the theater back to the town,” Teubner said. “And we want to make sure that it’s a gift they get to receive,”

Teubner said residents have many memories at the Luez Theatre and they don’t want to let it go.

“It’s apart of the culture, it’s apart of the memories that everybody has of the town,” Teubner said.

DEVCO members also plan on touring a theater in Winchester this weekend that’s been re-furbished. It’s a town somewhat near the size of Bolivar, so members can get a better idea of what they can add to their own theater.

The group will also launch a capital campaign through Facebook on April 15th, asking for community donations in exchange for having a chair purchased in their name or someone else’s memory.