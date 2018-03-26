Correctional officer faces drug charges





WHITEVILLE , Tenn.–A correctional officer is out of a job and facing drug charges after a joint operation by the Whiteville Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Investigators say 23-year-old Latosha West is accused of attempting to bring marijuana to an inmate at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility.

Whiteville Police Chief Steven Stanley says after a parking lot search, West admitted to having the drug in her car.

“She was very nervous and then she finally admitted that she had a package on her that she was attempting to take in to one of the inmates,”

Latosha west was arrested Thursday. She is being held in the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of a $50,000 bond.