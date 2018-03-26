Jason Parrish





Jason Parrish, age 41, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Camden General Hospital. His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 30, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home, no visitation is scheduled prior to the service.

Jason was born on March 6, 1977 in Cicero, Illinois to the late Frank Parrish and to Kathleen (Mickal) Graham of Paris, Tennessee. He is also survived by his sister: Jennifer (Jason) Lainhart of St. Augustine, Florida and by his nephew: Jackson Lainhart.

Jason was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed working on and restoring his Ford Bronco. Jason never met a stranger and always tried to help out anyone in need.