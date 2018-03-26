Lambuth Planetarium provides educational fun for spring break





JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s spring break for most of the Hub City and the University of Memphis, Lambuth has something special for students K-12th grade.

The best part is that it is free, fun and educational.

Lambuth’s P lanetarium began it’s special schedule of kids shows Monday. Vice Provost of Lambuth, Niles Reddick, tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why this is important to our community.

“There’s a lot of students in Jackson and Madison County who don’t have the means for entertainment of that nature. That’s both educational and low cost or free and so we want to be able to help those students get an educational experience,” said Niles Reddick, Vice Provost of Lambuth.

The shows will run through Friday at 10:30 a.m. and a different show at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 15 minutes before showtime.